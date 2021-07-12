Cancel
RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Returns to Number One

By Elias Leight
 18 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour returned to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 101 million streams. The 11-song set has now led the ranking on three different weeks — only one other album, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous, has matched that feat in 2021.

After launching at Number One the previous week, Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost fell to Number Three, picking up 55.4 million streams and narrowly squeezing past Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s The Voice of the Heroes (Number Four, 57.1 million streams). Doja Cat’s Planet Her stayed steady at Number Two, amassing 81.5 million streams in its second week on the RS 200.

Top Albums

The week of July 2, 2021

1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39V3so_0auX2SLz00

Sour

Album Units 86.7K

2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZBzg_0auX2SLz00

Planet Her

Album Units 67.2K

3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieOWJ_0auX2SLz00

Call Me If You Get Lost

Album Units 44.5K

4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zohUg_0auX2SLz00

The Voice of the Heroes

Album Units 44.4K

5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8Su3_0auX2SLz00

25

NEW!

Album Units 43.9K

Chicago rapper G Herbo enjoyed the biggest debut of the week with 25. The 19-song set, which includes features from Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, and Gunna, earned 53.7 million streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Much of the rest of the Top Ten belonged to former Number One albums like Wallen’s Dangerous and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. One exception was Inside, which contains the amusing songs from Bo Burnham’s comedy special for Netflix. The album has become an unexpected hit, debuting at Number Eight. A month later, it remains in the Top Ten; Inside amassed 33.9 million streams during the latest tracking week.

Rauw Alejandro’s eclectic Vice Versa, led by the pop hit “Todo De Ti,” dipped slightly to Number 26 on the RS 200, picking up 19.7 million streams. At the same time, Walker Hayes’ EP Country Stuff moved up to Number 52 driven by the success of his single “Fancy Like.” The six-song set amassed 11 million streams; roughly ten million of those came from “Fancy Like.”

Country Stuff wasn’t the only project to rise on the chart thanks to a major hit. As “Beggin'” climbs up the RS 100, the Italian band Måneskin’s 2017 album Chosen reaches a new peak on the RS 200 at Number 107. And Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream also reached a new peak of Number 126 on the RS 200, thanks in part to streams for the single “Firework,” which were up by more than 70% last week.

In addition, the TikTok-star-turned-rocker Jxdn arrived on the RS 200 with Tell Me About Tomorrow, which pulled in 10.4 million streams. Travis Barker assisted with the album’s writing and production.

