Latest Warzone Glitch Lets Players Drop into the Gulag Out of Turn

Call of Duty (COD): Warzone players have discovered a way to parachute into the gulag several rounds before they're allowed—resulting in temporary invincibility. Yet another game-breaking glitch has been discovered in Warzone thanks to YouTuber NTrippy, a Canadian content creator and Twitch streamer. In a minute-long video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday, July 9, NTrippy was able to show off just how powerful this glitch truly is. He essentially parachuted into the gulag at least two rounds before his turn and was able to beat other players to death without suffering a single wound.