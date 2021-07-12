League of Legends is finally having its Avengers moment
For years, League of Legends lore has been hit or miss, a mass of retcons and origin stories. For a while, I checked out, exhausted with the constant origin stories that never seemed to lead anywhere. Now, between Wild Rift and the current Sentinels of Light story, I'm fully back on the hype train. I haven't been this pumped about League in years, and it's largely because of the Avengers-style team-up currently going on in the world of Runeterra.
