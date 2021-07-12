Cancel
Electronics

Apple releases updated HomePod Software 15 beta after reports of bricked and overheating speakers

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple today released the third beta version of HomePod Software 15 to invited users as part of the AppleSeed program. While the release notes don’t give details of what has changed in today’s build, the update follows reports about the HomePod Software 14.6 and 15.0 beta bricking users’ speakers. Multiple...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

#Apple News#Apple Products#Homepod Software 15#Appleseed#The Homepod Software#Apple Developer
