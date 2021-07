The Aston Martin Valkyrie suffered stage fright and stopped working during its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A Cosworth-built 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V-12, 11,000 RPM, hybrid powertrain, 1,160 horsepower (865 kilowatts). Those are just some of the astonishing numbers of the $3.0+ million Aston Martin Valkyrie. The car is able to hit 60 mph (97 km/h) in under 3.0 seconds and only 150 units will be produced with deliveries starting in September. Moreover, there is an even rarer Valkyrie AMR Pro, limited to just 40 units. Nevertheless, the Valkyrie’s debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed turned out to be less than glamorous, as the car had an unexpected malfunction during the hill climb.