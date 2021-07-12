Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana Offers 2023 Combo Guard Jakai Newton

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Jakai Newton. Newton comes out of Covington, Georgia and is largely unranked by the national recruiting services. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds by 247Sports and seems to be one of the best players in the state of Indiana for the 2023 cycle. Along with Indiana, he also currently has offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Ole Miss among others.

