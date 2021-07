Ali Murdock, a Zamboni driver who prepares the ice for the Tampa Bay Lightning, now knows what it feels like to celebrate a Stanley Cup win. Last season, though the Lightning won the Stanley Cup, Murdock was not part of the celebration. The Lakewood Ranch High graduate couldn't be, as COVID-19 concerns caused the NHL to play the postseason in a bubble. When the Lightning raised the Cup against the Dallas Stars, they did so in Edmonton, Alberta, in Canada. Murdock said the experience was no different than watching as a fan. She did, however, receive a championship ring from the team.