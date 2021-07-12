Pyer Moss’ First Couture Show Was About More Than Just Fashion
Haute Couture week was extended an extra day this season to allow for Kerby Jean-Raymond and his label Pyer Moss to pull together an impressive feat of production: to completely remake a fashion show in 48 hours. Jean-Raymond, the first Black designer to show officially on the couture schedule, had originally planned for the first Pyer Moss Haute Couture show to happen on Thursday, but guests arrived to find themselves met with the one factor no designer can control — the weather. Faced with an afternoon of Hurricane-induced rain and lightning, the show was postponed instead for Saturday.www.thezoereport.com
