Pyer Moss’ First Couture Show Was About More Than Just Fashion

“I just wanted it to be really big” laughs Alastair McKimm, i-D’s Editor in Chief and Creative Director, of his new, very large book entitled Jean, published today by IDEA. Jean is a visual paean to denim in all its forms, and the many ways in which Alastair and his photographic collaborators have chosen to depict it. “In fashion it’s all about extremes… I either love really baggy or really skinny. Being able to work across this really wide spectrum I’ve always found fun, whether it’s glamorous or grungy, real or elevated. Or just very mundane! That’s what I love about denim, it transcends everything. Denim jeans are the most democratic garment.”