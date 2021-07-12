Cancel
Pyer Moss’ First Couture Show Was About More Than Just Fashion

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaute Couture week was extended an extra day this season to allow for Kerby Jean-Raymond and his label Pyer Moss to pull together an impressive feat of production: to completely remake a fashion show in 48 hours. Jean-Raymond, the first Black designer to show officially on the couture schedule, had originally planned for the first Pyer Moss Haute Couture show to happen on Thursday, but guests arrived to find themselves met with the one factor no designer can control — the weather. Faced with an afternoon of Hurricane-induced rain and lightning, the show was postponed instead for Saturday.

WE CREATED EVERYTHING – AS TOLD BY PYER MOSS

Over the weekend viewers like myself had front row tickets to fashion icon designer Pyer Moss show. Held at the J Walker estate in Irvington, New York the couture show which was originally scheduled for Friday was met with downpours and thunderstorms. There’s a saying in show business “the show must go on” and that’s what Moss brought to the fashion masses.
Pyer Moss wows with couture show honoring Black inventors

IRVINGTON, N.Y. — This time, the weather gods were smiling on Kerby Jean-Raymond and his label, Pyer Moss. So too were the fashion gods. Two days after torrential rains and lightning sent guests fleeing for cover and forced Jean-Raymond to postpone unveiling his hotly awaited first couture collection, the sun came out Saturday and the crowds came back. They were rewarded with a hugely imaginative, visually audacious show that blurred the lines between fashion and art as it paid tribute to the ingenuity of Black inventors often overlooked by history.
