Boulder County, Colo. - In order to safely and effectively resurface the gravel portion of 4th of July Road/CR 130, the roadway will need to be closed in both directions between the Hessie Trailhead and Shelf Road/the road to Eldora ski area from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Access to residents of Eldora will be maintained. The hard closure will be located at the west side of Eldora where the pavement ends and gravel road begins. See a map. Boulder County Public Works Road Maintenance Division will be completing the work.