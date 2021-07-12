Georgia State Parks will celebrate Park Rangers throughout July
ATLANTA, July 9, 2021 — Imagine what our state and national parks would be like without those who protect them? Throughout July, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites are recognizing these men and women in celebration of World Ranger Day on July 31. This annual holiday commemorates the founding of The International Ranger Federation, honors those who have been injured or killed while protecting parks across the globe, and celebrates their work in conserving natural and cultural resources.news.monroelocal.org
