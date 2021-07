Closing one of the city’s best-known dining rooms after 27 years wasn’t the hard decision its fans might think it was. Just ask its owner. “The Oval Room had run its course,” says Ashok Bajaj of the restaurant situated an easy stroll from the White House. While a roster of talented chefs — Bryan Moscatello, John Melfi, Tony Conte — made sure a stream of VIPs — Nancy Pelosi, Ty Cobb, seemingly every ambassador in town — was fed well over the decades, the twin challenges of the pandemic and the 2020 protests downtown helped seal the fate of the Oval Room. By the end, in the fall, the restaurant had switched to serving sandwiches for takeout.