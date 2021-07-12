Stop discussing congressional term limits as if it could happen

MINOT, N.D. — Is it too much to ask that ballot measure campaigns represent their proposals to the public honestly?. Last year a left-wing group circulated a constitutional amendment that would have done away with our existing primary process. It would have reduced your representation in the state House by half. It would have replaced our current voting method with ranked-choice ballots so that elections would be settled by spreadsheets instead of vote counts. It would have mandated open primaries, violating your constitutional right to associate with a political party.