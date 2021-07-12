Stop discussing congressional term limits as if it could happen
I wish people would learn more about our government before they write letters suggesting impossible things -- like the July 6 letter calling for term limits for members of Congress and U.S. senators (”Limit House, Senate to two four-year terms each”). If they took government or civics, they would learn that such a thing calls for a constitutional amendment. Do they not know how impossible that is in this political climate -- and for the foreseeable future?www.cleveland.com
