Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Stop discussing congressional term limits as if it could happen

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I wish people would learn more about our government before they write letters suggesting impossible things -- like the July 6 letter calling for term limits for members of Congress and U.S. senators (”Limit House, Senate to two four-year terms each”). If they took government or civics, they would learn that such a thing calls for a constitutional amendment. Do they not know how impossible that is in this political climate -- and for the foreseeable future?

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
45K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Constitutional Amendment#State Legislatures#The U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Senate
Related
Minot, NDThe Dickinson Press

Port: Petitioners for term limits ballot measure falsely claiming it targets Congress

MINOT, N.D. — Is it too much to ask that ballot measure campaigns represent their proposals to the public honestly?. Last year a left-wing group circulated a constitutional amendment that would have done away with our existing primary process. It would have reduced your representation in the state House by half. It would have replaced our current voting method with ranked-choice ballots so that elections would be settled by spreadsheets instead of vote counts. It would have mandated open primaries, violating your constitutional right to associate with a political party.
PoliticsINFORUM

Omdahl: Term limits question citizen competence

A committee of petitioners is proposing a constitutional amendment that would limit future North Dakota legislators to eight years of service. The proposal would “grandfather” in all legislators now serving, meaning that all of the alleged evils of the present body would be preserved over the next 30 years. Because...
Franklin, INRepublic

It’s time to revisit term limits

It may be time to level the playing field. I long have been opposed to term limits for legislators at both the federal and state levels. My reasoning has been that term limits eliminate choices for voters by disqualifying certain otherwise qualified people from running for office. Term limits also work to prevent lawmakers from developing both the expertise and productive relationships that only experience and time can produce.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democratic swing vote Senator Kyrsten Sinema REFUSES to cancel her vacation to stay and make sure the infrastructure and budget bills get passed after Schumer said he could delay recess

Democratic swing vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that she would not be staying in town through the August recess - as she already had vacation plans. On Friday, Politico's Playbook cited several unnamed Senate sources reporting that the Arizona Democrat told the party leader that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin booed by fellow Senate Democrats after raising deficit concerns over infrastructure: rpt

Senate Democrats reportedly booed their fellow Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., after he mentioned the national deficit during a Tuesday caucus luncheon. Though it's not clear why he brought up the sore subject, Politico, the first to report the incident, speculated that it may be related to concerns around the $3.5 trillion price tag of the Senate Democrats' infrastructure reconciliation bill – a number that Manchin has suggested is far too lofty.
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy