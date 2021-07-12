Fire and Police Commission Update: Members of the public have the opportunity to ask the Police Chief and Fire Chief candidates questions about their backgrounds and plans for the department if they are hired. Find Out How…
ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Fire and Police Commission will be hosting two Moderated Virtual Community Question and Answer Forums – one for the Police Chief position and one for the Fire Chief position – at the end of July/early August. IOS, the consulting firm hired to help the Commission with the hiring process, will be running these virtual forums via a web platform.rockfordscanner.com
