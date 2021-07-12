East Hill Medical Center: Meet our newest Auburn pediatrician
Call her Dr. V, or Dr. Veronica if that seems too familiar. She also answers to “the doctor with purple hair.”. Dr. Veronica Szalkowski-Lehane (pronounced Zale-Kowski) joined Summit Pediatrics in June 2021. Summit Pediatrics, a practice of East Hill Medical Center, now boasts three pediatricians, a nurse practitioner and a psychiatric nurse practitioner who all work alongside a team of dedicated nurses and a longtime receptionist.auburnpub.com
