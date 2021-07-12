Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

East Hill Medical Center: Meet our newest Auburn pediatrician

By Jessica Soule Special to The Citizen
Citizen Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall her Dr. V, or Dr. Veronica if that seems too familiar. She also answers to “the doctor with purple hair.”. Dr. Veronica Szalkowski-Lehane (pronounced Zale-Kowski) joined Summit Pediatrics in June 2021. Summit Pediatrics, a practice of East Hill Medical Center, now boasts three pediatricians, a nurse practitioner and a psychiatric nurse practitioner who all work alongside a team of dedicated nurses and a longtime receptionist.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Health
State
Utah State
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Community Health Center#Pediatricians#Mental Health#Summit Pediatrics#Suny Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy