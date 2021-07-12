F1 2021 Bets Big On A Story Mode You'd Be Better Off Watching On Netflix

Don’t ask us why some shows are infinitely better when you’re smoking weed, because we don’t have an answer. What we do know, however, is that some series on Netflix are basically made for watching while high. Don’t get us wrong — all these series are just as fantastic when you’re sober. But when you mix these series with weed, you’re even more likely to get your mind blown (or get some serious munchies). We’ve put together a list of shows available to stream on Netflix that pair perfectly with cannabis, so next time you decide to Netflix and blaze, be sure to binge one of these.