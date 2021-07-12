Honkai Impact 3rd Kung Fu Tea Promo Involves Fu Hua and Yae Sakura
Honkai Impact 3rd Kung Fu Tea Promo Involves Fu Hua and Yae Sakura. A Kung Fu Tea in-store crossover event is being held with Honkai Impact 3rd. Starting on July 12, 2021, the shop is offering drinks inspired by characters from the game. To be specific, the Honkai Fu-tune Tea Event singles out Honkai Impact 3rd’s Fu Hua and Yae Sakura. Each one has a drink in their signature colors inspired by them. People who visit and buy will also get stickers, a scratch card for a collaborative Stigma, and a contest entry.www.siliconera.com
