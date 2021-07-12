Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Honkai Impact 3rd Kung Fu Tea Promo Involves Fu Hua and Yae Sakura

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonkai Impact 3rd Kung Fu Tea Promo Involves Fu Hua and Yae Sakura. A Kung Fu Tea in-store crossover event is being held with Honkai Impact 3rd. Starting on July 12, 2021, the shop is offering drinks inspired by characters from the game. To be specific, the Honkai Fu-tune Tea Event singles out Honkai Impact 3rd’s Fu Hua and Yae Sakura. Each one has a drink in their signature colors inspired by them. People who visit and buy will also get stickers, a scratch card for a collaborative Stigma, and a contest entry.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Kung Fu#Honkai Impact 3rd#Asterite#A Phase Shifter#Dorm Supply Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Honkai Impact 3rd Outworld Quest Depths and Hidden Village Guide

Greetings Captains and Travelers, today we’ll be hitting the last of Proposal 2’s events, the Depths of Celestial Castle and the Hidden Village, in this Honkai Impact 3rd guide. This one’s short, so let’s hop to it!. Start off with Rita before you in a room. Go to talk to...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Where to find Genshin Impact sakura bloom

Genshin Impact update 2.0 is finally here! This version of the game brings with it some fresh faces, a brand new area, and loads of items for you to collect. One of these new items is an important ascension material for the sword-wielding cryo character, Ayaka. If you’ve been lucky enough to obtain this character from a wish, and hope to ascend her fast, we’re here to help.
Video GamesSiliconera

Super Robot Wars OG Exhibition Will Also Sell Merchandise

Bandai Namco revealed new merchandise items related to the Super Robot Wars: Original Generations series. It will sell these items at the physical Super Robot Wars OG Exhibition event set to take place in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. [Thanks, Game Watch!]. The merchandise shop will sell a variety of items...
Video GamesSiliconera

Blue Reflection: Second Light Release Date Falls in November

Koei Tecmo announced the worldwide Blue Reflection: Second Light release date. People in North America and Europe will be able to go through the magical girl RPG on November 9, 2021. This is a few weeks after the game’s October 2021 Japanese release. The company also revealed that limited editions are planned and went over what will be included in them. There’s also a new trailer.
RecipesSiliconera

Everyday Today’s Menu for Emiya Family to Add Cu Chulainn Through DLC

Everyday Today’s Menu for Emiya Family will add Cu Chulainn, also known as Lancer, to the game through paid DLC. This DLC pack includes a handful of new recipes for players to cook, and a special scenario featuring Cu Chulainn. Players will be able to cook with and enjoy meals made with Cu and Saber. The DLC will cost 990 yen or roughly $9 and releases on August 5, 2021. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video GamesSiliconera

Tales of Arise Trailers Look at Cooking, Fishing, and Skits

There are new Tales of Arise trailers to watch, following a broadcast going over cooking, fishing, and skits in the game. One is in English and offers a general overview of the different features. The one in Japanese gets a little more detailed, offering specific examples of some situations. First,...
EntertainmentSiliconera

Contest: Win Kamen Joshi x Idol Manager Items

Have you always dreamed of running a talent management conglomerate? In the newly released Idol Manager, available now on Steam, you are responsible for recruiting and building your stable of talent. It’s up to you to train and promote your clients, as well as choose their career paths. But it isn’t all fun and games. You’ll need to have your crisis response team at the ready to handle any meltdowns or missteps that come your way. But perhaps an Idol Manager contest with Kamen Joshi items will also help.
Video GamesSiliconera

Here’s How Honkai Impact 3rd’s Herrscher of Flamescion Was Made

The new S-rank battlesuit being hyped up for Honkai Impact 3rd version 5.0 is the Herrscher of Flamescion for Kiana. To help people get a better idea of what to expect from it and what went into it, miHoYo shared a making of video looking at it. In addition to an animated opening, members of the development team talk about the Final Lesson, how the protagonists have grown and changed, and the battlesuit.
Video GamesSiliconera

Preview: Boyfriend Dungeon Provides the Romance You Need

Boyfriend Dungeon is the upcoming dungeon-crawling, weapon dating sim from Kitfox Games. Combining elements of both genres, Boyfriend Dungeon will be a unique mix of fast-paced gameplay and “go at your own speed” romance. Its graphics are colorful and the music really ties into the beach town, summer vibe. People...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Honkai Impact 3rd Outworld Quest Proposal 3 Burning Fields

Welcome Captains to the Proposal 3 Burning Fields guide, the grand finale of the Outworld Quest! It’s a bit of a mess, so let’s dig right in. Starting off, you can switch between Fischl and Keqing at will, which you’re going to need to do for navigation. Start off by switching to Fischl and stepping on the highlighted square. These squares control the vines, meaning now you can switch to Keqing and collect the chest nearby to Fischl. Switch over to Keqing, grab the chest, then head north to another glowing square.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

Kung Fu Tea snags space in Fort Mill

Kung Fu Tea is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market. That national bubble tea franchise has signed a deal for 1,236 square feet at 1852 S.C. Highway 160 in Fort Mill. The Warren Norman Co. is behind that 15,245-square-foot building, located near the Harris Teeter-anchored West Town Market. This...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Sakura Arborism Quest Guide

Hello Travelers, today we’re going to take a look at the Sakura Arborism Quest Guide for Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region. This little side quest will help deal with the pesky lightning trees that zap you if you get too close. Let’s get to it!. First, you’ll need to go talk...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tales of Arise Gets New Gameplay & Screenshots Showing Skits, Fishing, Cooking, Costumes, & More

Today Bandai Namco showcased a lot of gameplay and new screenshots of the upcoming cross-generation JRPG Tales of Arise, presented by brand producer Yusuke Tomizawa himself. We start by taking a look at the intermission skits that happen during camping, followed by a look at how costumes and accessories will actually appear within skits this time around since they’re rendered in 3D.
Video GamesSiliconera

Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition Will Arrive in August

Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition, the new Jupiter Picross entry filled with puzzles inspired by classic Sega games, finally got a release date. The company announced it will appear worldwide on August 5, 2021. (In Japan, it will be known as Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition It will cost ¥1,100/$9.99 and have 480 nonograms to solve.
Video GamesSiliconera

Love Live! School Idol Festival Will Give Persona Costumes To μ’s

KLab published a teaser for the upcoming collaboration content from Atlus’ Persona series coming to the mobile game Love Live! School Idol Festival. This collaboration will have all nine members of μ’s each receive a costume based on Personas used by prominent female party members in Persona 3, 4, and 5.
Theater & DanceSiliconera

Narcissus Performs Sexy Dance in His SMT V Video

As expected from the teaser in the Erthys SMT V demon digest trailer, Narcissus is the next character confirmed for the game. This demon is relatively new to the Shin Megami Tensei series. He first showed up in the Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers spin-off, before showing up in games like Persona 3 and SMT IV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy