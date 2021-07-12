Honkai Impact 3rd Kung Fu Tea Promo Involves Fu Hua and Yae Sakura

Have you always dreamed of running a talent management conglomerate? In the newly released Idol Manager, available now on Steam, you are responsible for recruiting and building your stable of talent. It’s up to you to train and promote your clients, as well as choose their career paths. But it isn’t all fun and games. You’ll need to have your crisis response team at the ready to handle any meltdowns or missteps that come your way. But perhaps an Idol Manager contest with Kamen Joshi items will also help.