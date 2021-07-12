Cancel
You can get up to a 6-month Disney Plus free trial right now—find out how

Detroit Free Press
 18 days ago

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re a big fan of Marvel, Star Wars or just classic fairytales, you already know that having a Disney+ subscription is a must. At its current increased price of $7.99, though, it’s not the cheapest streaming platform on the market. Lucky for you, while prices went up, there's a deal available for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, who can now snag six months of this popular movie and TV streaming subscription for free when they sign up for the music streaming service (Note that current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get a three-month Disney+ free trial).

