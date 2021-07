The sixth episode of Big Brother season 23 saw the fallout and serious moments from the nominations, an intense veto competition, and big choices from houseguests. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding Kyland's nominations this season of Big Brother. The reaction from Britini was swift and strong amongst her teammates, confused and tearful she was seeking answers for her nomination. Partly you feel for her, but on the other hand her dedication to Frenchie, even throughout his rants and odd behavior, would be concerning to any HOH. The obvious target was on Frenchie's back.