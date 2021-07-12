Enjoy the Deep South from the Pitt of Your Soul with Hilda’s Kitchen
A dream straight from the soul, Hilda’s Kitchen is more than what Reverend Avis Williams could’ve ever imagined. “[Hilda’s Kitchen had been a dream of mine for years, probably 10 or 15 years,” said Williams. “I was working still and had no restaurant experience, but I started planning for it, just writing recipes down in a spiral notebook, and the Lord allowed it to come into fruition last year.”newpittsburghcourier.com
