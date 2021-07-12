Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Enjoy the Deep South from the Pitt of Your Soul with Hilda’s Kitchen

By Lindsay Keener
New Pittsburgh Courier
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dream straight from the soul, Hilda’s Kitchen is more than what Reverend Avis Williams could’ve ever imagined. “[Hilda’s Kitchen had been a dream of mine for years, probably 10 or 15 years,” said Williams. “I was working still and had no restaurant experience, but I started planning for it, just writing recipes down in a spiral notebook, and the Lord allowed it to come into fruition last year.”

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Munhall, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Food#The Deep South#Food Drink#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy