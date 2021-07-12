Cancel
NFL

This is how many sacks Deacon Jones and Jack Youngblood actually had for Rams

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already knew that Deacon Jones and Jack Youngblood were legends, but now we have greater insight into just how unique and gifted that they may have really been. Such as the possibility that Jones posted not one, but TWO seasons with 22 sacks (during a 14-game schedule), four seasons with at least 19 sacks, and that he may have led the NFL in that category on FIVE different occasions between 1964 and 1969.

