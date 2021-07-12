Cancel
Opinion: It’s a tough choice, but the Dallas Stars should let Jamie Oleksiak walk

By David Castillo
defendingbigd.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that Jamie Oleksiak is still just twenty-eight. He may be ‘old man hunching his back’ in prospect years, but Oleksiak has been playing NHL hockey long enough to tell Remember When stories about Brenden Morrow. Despite having been in the league a long time, it was only until recently that he became the player Dallas believed he’d be when they drafted him 14th overall in 2011.

NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veteran defenseman Ryan Suter to sign four-year contract with Dallas Stars

It appears that Ryan Suter has found his next team as ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports (Twitter link) that the Stars are closing in on a multi-year contract with the veteran. TSN’s Darren Dreger clarifies (via Twitter) that it will be a four-year deal with an AAV around the mid-$3M range; Sportsnet’s Eric Engels pegs the specific price tag (Twitter link) at $3.625M.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Stars signing Ryan Suter raises more questions than it provides answers

Ryan Suter is already off the free agent market and is heading to the Lone Star State to play for the Dallas Stars but on a pretty strange deal. After missing the playoffs last season after going to the Stanley Cup Final the year prior, the Dallas Stars have been busy in free agency in an attempt to make it back to the postseason, but first of all, adding a big name to their defense.
NHLYardbarker

Seattle Kraken Select Jamie Oleksiak From Dallas Stars

Jamie Oleksiak was drafted 14th overall by the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. After being drafted, Oleksiak spent one year playing for multiple teams in the Ontario Hockey League before making his way to the United States. He followed that up with three seasons in the American Hockey League, playing for the Texas Stars. During that time, he also made appearances in the NHL, playing in 59 games with the Dallas Stars.
NHLDallas News

As expansion and free agency loom, it’s just a waiting game for Stars’ Jamie Oleksiak

Entering a fortnight that will impact his career’s trajectory immensely, Jamie Oleksiak is focused on the little things, and not so much on the big picture. He’s back to skating in Toronto. He’s looking for a short-term offseason home. He’s spending time with his parents for the first time since Christmas. He’s prepping to watch from a distance as his sister competes in the Olympics later this month.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken sign defenseman Jamie Oleksiak to five-year deal

The Seattle Kraken have made waves ahead of the start of the expansion draft, signing pending unrestricted free-agent defenseman Jamie Oleksiak to a five-year deal. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the contract carries an average annual value of $4.6M. Oleksiak had a coming-out party in last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs,...
NHLdefendingbigd.com

Seattle Signs Jamie Oleksiak, Counts as Draft Pick For Dallas in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft

It’s official — the Seattle Kraken have selected Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Originally drafted by the Stars 14th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Oleksiak initially struggled to make much of an impact on the NHL level. He was eventually traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in December of 2017 for a conditional fourth round pick in 2019. That change of scenery proved to be just what Oleksiak needed — his play rapidly improved, and he turned his success into a three year, $6.4M contract extension the following offseason.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Seattle Kraken expected to sign defensemen Adam Larsson, Jamie Oleksiak

The Seattle Kraken will not be selecting any of the players available in Edmonton or Dallas. Instead, they are expected to reach contracts with unrestricted free-agent defensemen Adam Larsson and Jamie Oleksiak, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Chris Johnston of Sportsnet adds that the contract with Larsson is expected to be a four-year deal and carries an average annual value of $4M.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Loss of Stars’ Oleksiak to Kraken Gives Major Blow to Team Defense

Jamie Oleksiak’s second stint for the Dallas Stars ended on Wednesday after his selection in the expansion draft. Oleksiak had consistent playing time during the 2020-21 season, registering 148 hits and a career-high 88 blocked shots. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound defenseman was drafted 14th overall by the Stars and spent parts...
NHLNHL

Outlook for the Stars becomes clearer with Oleksiak signing in Seattle

With the departure of Oleksiak and Jason Dickinson, the Stars have a few spots to fill on their roster for the upcoming season. The Stars' future firmed up a little this week as Jamie Oleksiak was taken by the Seattle Kraken in their expansion draft, Jason Dickinson was traded to the Vancouver Canucks and Miro Heiskanen signed an eight-year contract extension that averages $8.45 million.
NHLmarkerzone.com

JAMIE OLEKSIAK LANDS RICH MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH THE SEATTLE KRAKEN

The Seattle Kraken are on the cusp of officially announcing their 30 picks in the expansion draft. Though the picks have already been leaked by Frank Seravalli and Pierre LeBrun, it does not eliminate the possibility of some trades being announced this evening if teams wanted to avoid losing the player that had been selected.
NHLdefendingbigd.com

Stars Sign Center Luke Glendening To 2-Year, $3M Contract

The Dallas Stars addressed another item on their free agency check list with the signing of 32-year-old center Luke Glendening to a two-year, $1.5 million average annual value contract. The eight-year NHL veteran has played his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings to this point. Glendening is generally considered...
NHLDallas News

Goaltender Braden Holtby heads to Dallas Stars in free agency

The signing of Ryan Suter was just the first of a handful of moves for the Dallas Stars upon the opening of NHL free agency. Despite a goalie room that includes Jake Oettinger, Anton Khudobin, and Ben Bishop, the Stars added former Washington and Vancouver goaltender Braden Holtby on a one-year contract worth $2 million on Wednesday.
NHLdefendingbigd.com

Stars Sign Goaltender Braden Holtby to 1-Year, $2M Contract

In what is one of the most stunning moves across the NHL today, the Dallas Stars have officially signed goaltender Braden Holtby to a one-year deal worth $2M. After spending his entire career with the Washington Capitals, Holtby signed a two-year, $4.3 AAV contract with the Vancouver Canucks last season coming off of a career low .897 SV% in 48 games. After performing even worse in Vancouver — .889 SV% in 21 games — the Canucks opted to buy out the last year of his contract.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former Vezina winner Braden Holtby signs with Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have brought in another veteran goaltender, signing the recently bought-out Braden Holtby on a one-year contract. Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports that it will be a $2M deal for Holtby, which certainly raises some further questions about the health of Ben Bishop. One of the more unpredictable...
NHLchatsports.com

Stars Add Raffl, Hakanpaa To Roster Depth

The Dallas Stars already had the largest contingent of Finnish players in the league last year between Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta, Miro Heiskanen, and Esa Lindell (as well as Julius Honka down in Texas.) They’ve added another member to their burgeoning ‘Finnish Mafia’ today by signing Jani Hakanpaa to a three-year, $1.5 million average annual value contract.
NHLYardbarker

Dallas Stars Solidify Top-4 Defense with Veteran Ryan Suter

The Dallas Stars had a top priority heading into this summer — fill the void that Jamie Oleksiak left. The top four of their defense has been their strength the past few seasons and has pushed them into contention for the Stanley Cup. With Oleksiak being selected by the Seattle Kraken , Dallas filled that hole with 36-year-old Ryan Suter. Former Minnesota Wild defenseman, Suter signed a four-year, $14.6 million deal with a $3.65 million average annual value (AAV) this morning.
NHLdefendingbigd.com

Analysis: Ryan Suter could be a good fit, but it comes with some risk for the Dallas Stars

‘Silly season’ is a lot like the draft. Nobody actually knows what the player drafted or signed will look like in their new laundry, but we have strong opinions about them anyway. So it goes with Ryan Suter. Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill brought in the ex-Minnesota Wild veteran for the next four years with an AAV of $3.65M. It’s not a bad contract in a vacuum. The term’s a little long, and we can ignore the NMC since it’s not like Nill would shop him later anyway, but the AAV is solid.
NHLINFORUM

Ryan Suter, blindsided by Wild buyout, thinking Stanley Cup with Stars

ST. PAUL -- Ryan Suter’s phone rang on July 13. Though he saw it was Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin on the other end, Suter had no idea what to expect. As everyone knows by now, Guerin was calling to inform the veteran defenseman that the Wild were buying out the remaining four years of his high-priced contract. They also were buying out veteran forward Zach Parise’s identical contract. Which meant both players were set to become free agents for the first time since famously signing 13-year, $98 million contracts with the Wild on July 4, 2012.

