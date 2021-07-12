Opinion: It’s a tough choice, but the Dallas Stars should let Jamie Oleksiak walk

‘Silly season’ is a lot like the draft. Nobody actually knows what the player drafted or signed will look like in their new laundry, but we have strong opinions about them anyway. So it goes with Ryan Suter. Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill brought in the ex-Minnesota Wild veteran for the next four years with an AAV of $3.65M. It’s not a bad contract in a vacuum. The term’s a little long, and we can ignore the NMC since it’s not like Nill would shop him later anyway, but the AAV is solid.