Mariners 2021 MLB Draft Tracker

There was a time when going 1-2 against the Astros wouldn’t have felt so bad, even with a thumping loss like today’s. But in the context of a trade that left many of the players upset and the fanbase wondering about this franchise’s desire to win, and one that essentially handed a hated division rival a ticket to the post-season, which happened right in their own backyard...well, it’s not surprising that the Mariners looked flatter than a three-day-old soda today, providing barely any resistance as the Astros romped all over them for a 11-4 victory, as the Astros scored in every inning except the first and last.