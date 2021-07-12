L Brands Up As Plans For 2 Separate Listed Entities Are Formalized

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,350,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to RxSight ® from the offering are expected to be $117.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, RxSight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,102,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. RxSight's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the ticker symbol "RXST." The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Comments / 0