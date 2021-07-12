Cancel
Real Housewives Of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino says her mother Penelope is battling an 'undiagnosed' illness in an emotional post: 'I'm fighting for your life'

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Alexis Bellino emotionally described her mother Penelope's ongoing battle with an 'undiagnosed' illness.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old Real Housewives Of Orange County alum shared a photo to Instagram in which she is seen kissing her mother on the cheek.

'Mom, you are my world. You will always be my world,' she began the lengthy and heartbreaking caption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aROck_0auWy8vO00
Sad: Alexis Bellino emotionally described her mother Penelope's ongoing battle with an 'undiagnosed' illness

She continued, 'This photo is from 2019. I am in tears right now because I cannot believe what has happened to you and that you are still undiagnosed.'

'I have taken many months off of social media because I’m fighting for your life…. That is what matters. I’d do anything, I’d give anything, I’d be anything to figure out what is happening with you.

Alexis went on to explain, 'I feel guilty posting my photo shoot today trying to still fight for a career that really doesn’t matter… but I always want you to know that you are my #1.

'Money means nothing,' Bellino wrote. 'Only memories and love and the HEART that you gave me matter. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me to be and I promise I’ll fight for you til the end.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKNK9_0auWy8vO00
Ongoing: Over the past few months, the reality star has shared updates on her mother's health struggles and her inability to get a medical diagnosis

Over the past few months, the reality star has shared updates on her mother's health struggles and her inability to get a medical diagnosis. On February 26, she pleaded for prayers and help from her followers in a caption under a photo of her smiling with Penelope.

'My mom needs all of your prayers PLEASE,' she said. 'I’ve been MIA on social media lately because she is in the hospital and that is my focus. She has been to the ER by ambulance 10 times in one month.

'She’s not doing well. Drew and I flew out to be with her for 4 days. Now we’re home trying to manage her healthcare and keep her comfortable and fighting to get her back to healthy....but we don’t have answers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDFnK_0auWy8vO00
Scary: On March 30, the mother of three revealed that she and her fiance, Andy Bohn, 41, had made 'an emergency trip to Colorado' after Penelope had been 'tremor’ing for 72 hours'

'That’s actually the biggest part of this problem. We don’t know what or how to fix her and every doctor is trying so hard. They are her angels on Earth. It’s not Covid. She has tremors. Sometimes the tremors last 6 hours.

'It’s so so horrible. It’s NOT seizures because mom is lucid while they occur. She has a fear of falling after breaking her hip. It’s not Parkinson’s. She’s been to Mayo Clinic to see the best of the best Dr. Ahlskog. No one can figure it out. Please pray. If anyone has any advice with this please email alexisfbellino@gmail.com. Philippians 4:7. Matthew 18:20. #prayerswork'

On March 30, the mother of three revealed that she and her fiance, Andy Bohn, 41, had made 'an emergency trip to Colorado' after Penelope had been 'tremor’ing for 72 hours.' She shared a video of her mother holding a cup to her mouth and recounted the painful process behind the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WuR6_0auWy8vO00
Difficult: She shared a video of her mother holding a cup to her mouth and recounted the painful process behind the moment

Alexis wrote in the caption, 'They finally got her under control but she couldn’t move her arms or legs. After 4 days of working with her all day long we got her to hold her cup!

'Holding the cup to her mouth was exhausting for her poor body. But she did it!!!! She’s a fighter!!! She’s down to 80 lbs., her brain is atrophying from unintentional starvation, and she’s too weak to start physical therapy. Feeding tube is going in this week.'

At the time, Bellino stated that her mother had received a diagnosis of Functional Neurological Disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTCAt_0auWy8vO00
Answers? At the time, Bellino stated that her mother had received a diagnosis of Functional Neurological Disorder

'Thank GOD for Dr. De Julio coming into mom’s life,' Alexis said. 'She diagnosed mom with Functional Neurological Disorder, amongst doing many other tests we are waiting on results for. We have months and months of rehab once mom gets weight on and we are praying one day she may walk again.'

However, on May 5, the television personality said that Penelope was 'still undiagnosed.' Bellino posted two images of her mother, one in which she was lying in a hospital bed on FaceTime call with her daughter and another of her from 2018.

In the caption, she said, 'Swipe to see mom in 2018. The decline in 3 years is indescribable!!! I don’t understand it but I know that He is on the Throne and I am trying to trust in Him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141V5F_0auWy8vO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTbq7_0auWy8vO00

Alexis added selfie of her and her mother at the hospital on May 30. She captioned the photo: 'Momma, you are forever my best friend. I love you to the moon and back again. No one I’ve ever known has a heart like you. Thank you for teaching me that. I’ll see you in 2 weeks. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#wewillfindyourdiagnosis #pleasegod #prayersneeded'

Six years after Alexis left The Real Housewives of Orange County, she and Penelope starred together in the 13 season of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. Alexis had finalized her divorce from her husband of 14 years Jim Bellino, 59, in 2018 and participated in the series with her mother who was also divorced.

The 2019 show chronicled their attempts to mend their rocky relationship. Viewers later learned that Alexis blamed her mother for cheating on her father and breaking up their family. The reality star felt that she was forced to grow up too quickly as a result of her family trauma.

Bellino was on the verge of leaving the show without her mother when Penelope revealed that she had been molested at the age of eight in the finale episode. The two reconciled, agreeing to leave together and work on their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47o7S8_0auWy8vO00
Working out their issues: Six years after Alexis left The Real Housewives of Orange County, she and Penelope starred together in the 13 season of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. Seen in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJnuS_0auWy8vO00
Mending fences: Bellino was on the verge of leaving the show without her mother when Penelope revealed that she had been molested at the age of eight in the finale episode. The two reconciled, agreeing to leave together and work on their relationship. Pictured in 2019

