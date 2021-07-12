Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic: Why Richard Branson's flight really does mean a "new space age"

By Mike Brown
Inverse
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s finally done it: nearly two decades after founding Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson has flown into space in one of the firm’s vehicles. On Sunday at around 10:40 a.m. Eastern time, the VSS Unity spaceship launched. It was its 22nd test flight and first with a full crew: two pilots and four cabin passengers. The feat comes just seven days before Branson’s 71st birthday. By comparison, Jeff Bezos is 57 and Elon Musk is 50.

