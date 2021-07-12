Virgin Galactic: Why Richard Branson's flight really does mean a "new space age"

The world has been mesmerized by the exploits of American billionaires who have made space travel almost as accessible as a long-haul flight between Dunkirk and Singapore. Richard Branson with Virgin Galactic got the ball rolling, immediately followed by Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin’s ‘New Shepard’ capsule. It is announced that Elon Musk, even if he is not ready with Space X yet, will want to negotiate a ballad in space with the Virgin Galactic capsule. All the “new” American pioneers, with whom the Porsche dynasty, the European head of the automobile industry, intends to compete.