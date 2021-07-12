Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks edge higher ahead of earnings season; banks in focus

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GlpA_0auWxPdT00

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Monday ahead of a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:47 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, to 34,959 and the Nasdaq composite rose less than 0.1%. On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a fresh record, rebounding from the previous day’s loss.

Stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 were split between gainers and losers. Bank stocks were solidly higher, while industrial stocks and a mix of companies selling household goods fell. Trading was muted overall, with a few stocks making big moves on little news.

L Brands jumped 4.7% after the company's board approved splitting the Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works units into two separate companies. Virgin Galactic fell 14.7% followed up a successful spaceflight with plans to sell up to $500 million in stock.

Earnings season kicks off this week. The big Wall Street banks report their results starting Tuesday starting with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Also reporting this week will be Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. A handful of other big companies report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

Expectations are high this quarter for publicly traded companies. The pandemic is waning, and all of the United States effectively reopened again in the last quarter as vaccine availability became widespread. Investors will be looking to see not only what sort of profits these companies brought in the last three months, but also what their outlook is now that things are normalizing.

Corporate earnings are expected to be up 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest year-over-year growth since 2009, when corporate profits started recovering from the Great Recession.

Ultimately investors are going to need these companies to deliver this season. Stocks have risen sharply in the past year on the backs of expectations that corporate profits would rebound once the pandemic ends. Without strong profits, it will be increasingly difficult for investors to justify these high stock prices and record market valuations.

“This needs to be more of a confirmation process this earnings season,” said Scott Wren.

Investors are closely watching what companies say about the future in the latest round of earnings, now that the economy is shaking off the worst impact from the pandemic and companies have a clearer view ahead.

“The market has an expectation for the economy and interest rates and it's a matter of whether company's are going to acknowledge this or are they going to be cautious,” Wren said. “The market would like to see some certainty.”

As investors keep an eye on corporate earnings, there are also lingering worries about the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant that is spreading quickly across much of the world. Places in the U.S. being hit particularly hard by the delta variant include the South, where vaccine hesitancy and resistance is more common. There are some worries that these areas may have to reimpose restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#L Brands#Stock Prices#Nasdaq#Virgin Galactic#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Delta Air Lines#Pepsico#Unitedhealth Group#Factset#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Robinhood, Kraft Heinz, Lyft, General Motors and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Robinhood Markets — Robinhood shares rose in wild trading as the newly public online brokerage zoomed past its IPO price of $38 per share. The brokerage app surpassed its IPO debut volume of 102.5 million shares from July 29, as it traded over 104.6 million shares as of midday Wednesday, according to CNBC's Gina Francolla. The stock was last seen up 37% around $64.
StocksRepublic

Stocks slip as investors weigh corporate earnings, jobs data

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday as investors weighed another batch of corporate earnings and economic data that could shed more light on how the economic recovery is going. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 2:15 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index hit an all-time high Tuesday. The...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Forecast: Gold Edges Higher Ahead of NFP

Gold (XAU/USD) has risen above the $1,800 psychological level, prior resistance that had held bulls at support for some time. With inflationary pressure on the rise, both Gold and Silver have benefited from recent USD weakness and the low treasury yields that have continued to boost demand for alternative assets.
StocksNewsTimes

Stocks slip on Wall Street, pulling S&P 500 below record

Stocks gave back some of their recent gains Wednesday after a disappointing jobs report stoked worry about the strength of the economic recovery as a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreads. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, easing back from the all-time high the benchmark index set a day earlier....
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Droops on Jobs Miss, Interest-Rate Uncertainty

The market closed mixed Wednesday as investors received conflicting signals on the path for interest rates and absorbed a disappointing employment report. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Wednesday he believes the U.S. should be in a healthy enough position that the central bank could start raising interest rates by 2023.
Stocksinvesting.com

Will Sensex Continue Momentum Today? Dow Futures in Green

Investing.com -- Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 are expected to have a sober start in early trade today with a gap up opening. Nifty 50 Futures in Singapore are trading up 0.13% as of this report which indicates a low key opening for markets. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs)...
MarketsShareCast

London open: Stocks edge lower ahead of BoE policy announcement

London stocks edged lower in early trade on Thursday as investors eyed the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3% at 7,104.92. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "In the UK, the virus data appears to be heading in the...
MarketsNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Edge Higher Ahead of Weekly Jobless Claims Data

The Labor Department is set to release the number of jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET. Fed Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak on central bank digital currency at the American Enterprise Institute at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday. U.S. Treasury yields edged higher early on...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 4, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $29.11 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.1% to $57.80 in after-hours trading. Paycom Software (NASDAQ: PAYC) reported...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Nike And Apple Lead The DIA Higher Tuesday

IBM (NYSE:IBM), Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) and Visa Inc (NYSE:V) were among the top losers for the DIA. Elsewhere On The Street. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin...
MarketsInvestopedia

Apparel Stocks Wearing Gains Ahead of Key Earnings

Apparel stocks moved higher Monday as investors anticipate solid quarterly results from industry giants Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) and Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) before Tuesday's opening bell. The group continues to benefit from surging e-commerce sales and healthy demand for activewear as people spend more time at home during the pandemic. Leading players have also remained in focus through innovative digital marketing strategies and promotions to entice consumer engagement.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Firmly Positive After Seeing Early Volatility

(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 ended the session at a new record closing high. The major averages saw further upside going into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy