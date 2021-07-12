Subway Is Giving Away 1 Million Sandwiches. Here's How To Get One
We all love a free sample, but what about a free sub? We promise we're not pulling your leg. As reported by PR Newswire, Subway plans to give away 1 million six-inch sandwiches for free across more than 10,000 of its locations on Tuesday, July 13. The global sandwich empire is reportedly offering this special promotion as part of its "Eat Fresh Refresh" campaign, with the hopes it will encourage people to try the chain's new offerings. So if you've always wanted to try a new sandwich but have been hesitant to do so, now's your chance to do so with zero chance of buyer's regret!www.mashed.com
