Probation for Buffalo man's false police report that left five injured

BUFFALO — A 61-year-old Buffalo man received five years of probation Monday after pleading guilty to falsely reporting an incident involving a man with a knife on April 15 that resulted in a crash that injured a police officer and four civilians.

William B. Gray, 61, of Buffalo, was sentenced Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to five years of probation.

About 12:40 p.m. April 15, Gray called 911 to report a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue. A Buffalo Police officer responding to the high-priority call, with emergency lights flashing, collided with another vehicle on Main Street near Benwood Avenue. Two pedestrians were subsequently injured as a result of the crash.

The officer, the two occupants of the other vehicle, and the two pedestrians were taken to the hospital. One pedestrian continues to recover from serious injuries. The other four individuals were treated and released.

Gray admitted to making the false 911 phone call that resulted in serious physical injury as a result of a crash involving an emergency vehicle.

Gray pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree falsely reporting an incident (class “D” felony). He pleaded guilty, as charged, to the only count in the indictment against him on April 27.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Unit and the New York State Police Accident Investigation Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Paul J. Glascott of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.