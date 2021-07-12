Motorist runs into Beloit police car

A Beloit police officer is expected to make a full recovery after a motorist side-swiped his squad car at an east side intersection. Officials say the motorist rolled-thru a stop sign at the intersection of St. Lawrence Avenue and Bluff Street about 10:00 a.m. Sunday. The officer only suffered bumps and bruises and is expected to be back on patrol soon. Police are investigating a number of recent accidents at that intersection, where they say drivers appear to be failing to come to a complete stop.