Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Local Art Notes July 2021

By TCP Staff
toledocitypaper.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the power of art and the power of the animal kingdom in one place with the Toledo Zoo’s “Wild About Art” show on Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8. Featuring the work of local and national artists on the Zoo’s grounds, visitors can see and purchase works in a wide variety of mediums. A favorite of Zoo-goers, the event will also feature live entertainment and interactive activities, and, if you’re lucky, the chance to see an animal artist or two! 2 Hippo Way, 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org.

toledocitypaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Vermilion, OH
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Toledo Zoo#Polar Bears#Animals#The Zoo#The Toledo Zoo#The People S Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy