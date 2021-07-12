Cancel
PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (07/12/21)

By Alexis Fuller
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s question: On the campus of the University of Anchorage in Alaska they have a special type of library that anyone can access and be loaned out materials from, as long as they have a standard public library card. But the items stored are not just books, they’re a little more bizarre than that. They’ve have been rented out to school teachers for lessons, to production companies for use on film sets, and also to the general public, just looking to have a proper theme party. Tell me what weird things does this special library in Alaska hold?

