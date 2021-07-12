Some Small Businesses To Benefit From City Grants

The City of Grand Rapids is offering grants to assist some qualified businesses impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Qualifying small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and located in Grand Rapids’ neighborhoods of focus may be eligible for grants up to $10,000 to adapt to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City is using $265,000 received through the CARES Act for the COVID Adaptation Program. Here’s Jeremiah Gracia, the Director of Economic Development for the City of Grand Rapids.