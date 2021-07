Chop the cold butter into cubes and combine in a large bowl with the flour, a pinch of salt, and 1 Tbsp. sugar until mixture resembles coarse meal. In a pitcher, mix 1/2 cup cold water with 1 oz. of ice and the apple cider vinegar. Drizzle over the flour mixture a little at a time. Knead dough in the bowl until it starts to come together. Turn dough out onto a work surface dusted with a bit of flour and knead it briefly. Form it into a ball and place it in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 1 hour.