Phoebe Bridgers Plots North American Tour

Well, Wayne and his pals announced a brand new tour the other day — so grab an ice cold Puppers, and pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er in 2022. As announced this week, the cast of the hit Crave-turned-Hulu original, Letterkenny, will be resetting and heading out on a full North American tour in 2022. Originally slated for spring 2020 before halting the trek as a result of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the newly re-upped 40-date tour will bring show creator Jared Keeso, K. Trevor Wilson and the rest of the gang all over the U.S., including a stop at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre on February 12, as well as their native land of Canada. They’ll perform sketches, a little bit of stand-up, and (hopefully) participate in a donnybrook or two as they bring the mystique of their fake, but all too real, small town to the stage.