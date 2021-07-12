Discover Unreleased Footage From the 98.7 The Bull Vault

Metallica have opened their vaults once again in order to share another previously unreleased nugget set to feature on their forthcoming massive ‘The Black Album’ reissue. Having previously shared work-in-progress demoes of Sad But True, Enter Sandman and Holier Than Thou - in addition to a raft of covers from the forthcoming companion set The Metallica Blacklist, including St. Vincent’s cover of Sad But True, Miley Cyrus’ take on Nothing Else Matters (featuring Elton John) and Biffy Clyro’s version of Holier Than Thou - today (July 27), the quartet have excavated a previously unseen and unreleased rough cut of the performance footage from the Enter Sandman video, shot by Wayne Isham in Los Angeles in June 1991.
