Northfield Retirement Communities hiring CNA and Med Aides

BOULDER, Colo. — Many job seekers know how tough it can be to land the position of their dreams. As millions return to work a year after COVID-19 shut down the economy, one might think there are plenty of openings for people to find a good fit. However, a new survey reveals that’s not what many job seekers are finding. In fact, half of Americans looking for a job are upset they can’t find a position which fits their skills.