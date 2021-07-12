Statement by the Secretary-General - on the Food Systems Summit

A Bold Ambition to Improve Food Systems Opening plenary - Official Pre-Summit Ceremony. Laying the foundations and vision of success for the 3-day Pre-Summit with a consolidated overview of the Scientific Base, FSS Dialogues, Prioritized Solutions from Action Tracks & Levers; anchored in understanding of Summit process to date. Opening Video H.E. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General H.E. Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy Eminent Persons Remarks Heads of State and Government Remarks and Commitments. --- The Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) will set the stage for the culminating global event in September 2021 by bringing together diverse actors from around the world to leverage the power of food systems to deliver progress on all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In partnership with the Government of Italy, the Pre-Summit will take place in Rome from 26–28 July 2021. The event, which is open to all who would like to participate, will take a hybrid format, with an in-person component complemented by a vast virtual programme and platform. Through the Pre-Summit, the UN Food Systems Summit will reaffirm its commitment to promote human rights for all and ensure the most marginalised groups have an opportunity to participate in, contribute to and benefit from the Summit process. Under the leadership of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Pre-Summit is a "People's Summit" that will bring together youth, farmers, indigenous peoples, civil society, researchers, private sector, policy leaders and ministers of agriculture, environment, health, nutrition and finance, among other participants. The event aims to deliver the latest evidence-based and scientific approaches to food systems transformation from around the world, launch a set of new commitments through coalitions of action and mobilize new financing and partnerships. All of this will be achieved by fostering diverse engagement from all quarters to uncover the broadest range of solutions and have maximum impact, together.