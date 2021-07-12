Cancel
Statement by the Secretary-General - on the Food Systems Summit

UN News Centre
 19 days ago

Today, we are reminded that we are tremendously off track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. New, tragic data informs us that between 720 and 811 million people in the world faced hunger in 2020 – as many as 161 million more than in 2019. High costs, coupled...

www.un.org

#Food Production#Secretary General#Healthy Food#Food Systems Summit
Environmentgloballandscapesforum.org

Forest Governance by Indigenous and Tribal Peoples: An Opportunity for Climate Action in Latin America and the Caribbean

This report highlights the importance and urgency for climate action initiatives of protecting the forests of the Indigenous and Tribal territories and the communities that look after them. Based on recent experience, it proposes a package of investments and policies for climate funders and government decision-makers to adopt, in coordination with the Indigenous and Tribal Peoples.
Agriculturefoodlogistics.com

Striving for Sustainability in Global Food Systems

As the global community gears up for the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit, it is significant that preparations are also underway by Global Reporting Initiative to deliver a new sector reporting standard for agriculture, aquaculture and fishing. Yet, unlocking the contribution of companies in the food production sectors will be impossible without clarity on their sustainable development impacts.
ScienceUN News Centre

Deputy Secretary-General's opening press conference at the Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit

Thank you very much and welcome to all our friends in the media. This is really an incredible day that we are witnessing, that we all come together in person, and, of course, virtually. But it is two years after a really robust process – we didn't imagine that we would have COVID-19, but when it did come it seemed to have galvanized the solidarity around a very important issue: food.
Advocacyresilience.org

Power to the Elites? Multistakeholderism and the UN Food Systems Summit

Multistakeholder processes are increasingly visible across food systems governance, and are at the heart of how the UN Food System Summit (UNFSS) is organized. But what is multistakeholder governance? Whose interests does this form of governance represent and promote? And how?. The concept of ‘stakeholders’ emerged in the 1930s to...
Ed Daveytrust.org

EXPLAINER - U.N. summit seeks to shape a food system fit for the future

BARCELONA, July 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - People don't agree on much when it comes to food. But most think how we produce it isn't working for everyone on the planet, nor for crucial natural systems vital to food production, including soils, water and the climate. In response, an upcoming...
U.S. Politicsdrgnews.com

Bronaugh to lead US delegation to UN Food Systems Pre-Summit in Rome this week

Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh will lead the United States delegation to the United Nations Food Systems Pre-Summit in Rome this week (July 26-28). Leading up to the UN Food Systems Summit in New York in September, Bronaugh and U.S. officials will be working with other countries and food systems stakeholders in Rome to build coalitions and consensus around shared objectives including food security and nutrition, climate change, and equity and inclusion.
Agricultureaithority.com

With One in Five Africans Facing Hunger in 2020, Deputy Secretary-General Calls for Transforming Food Systems, Nature-Based Solutions, At Regional Dialogue

Following are UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed’s remarks at the Africa Regional Food Systems Summit Dialogue. It is a pleasure to speak to you today, at this Africa Regional Dialogue in support of the Food Systems Summit. We meet at a time of rising food insecurity and hunger. Between 720 million and 811 million people in the world faced hunger in 2020 — as many as 161 million more than in 2019.
WorldUN News Centre

UNFSS Pre-Summit Day 1, Opening plenary - Official Ceremony of the UN Food Systems Pre-Summit

A Bold Ambition to Improve Food Systems Opening plenary - Official Pre-Summit Ceremony. Laying the foundations and vision of success for the 3-day Pre-Summit with a consolidated overview of the Scientific Base, FSS Dialogues, Prioritized Solutions from Action Tracks & Levers; anchored in understanding of Summit process to date. Opening Video H.E. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General H.E. Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy Eminent Persons Remarks Heads of State and Government Remarks and Commitments. --- The Pre-Summit of the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) will set the stage for the culminating global event in September 2021 by bringing together diverse actors from around the world to leverage the power of food systems to deliver progress on all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In partnership with the Government of Italy, the Pre-Summit will take place in Rome from 26–28 July 2021. The event, which is open to all who would like to participate, will take a hybrid format, with an in-person component complemented by a vast virtual programme and platform. Through the Pre-Summit, the UN Food Systems Summit will reaffirm its commitment to promote human rights for all and ensure the most marginalised groups have an opportunity to participate in, contribute to and benefit from the Summit process. Under the leadership of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Pre-Summit is a "People's Summit" that will bring together youth, farmers, indigenous peoples, civil society, researchers, private sector, policy leaders and ministers of agriculture, environment, health, nutrition and finance, among other participants. The event aims to deliver the latest evidence-based and scientific approaches to food systems transformation from around the world, launch a set of new commitments through coalitions of action and mobilize new financing and partnerships. All of this will be achieved by fostering diverse engagement from all quarters to uncover the broadest range of solutions and have maximum impact, together.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Secretary Blinken and Director-General Tedros discussed opportunities for collaboration to continue reforming and strengthening the WHO, while also building greater global pandemic preparedness and response capacity across the board. Secretary Blinken affirmed U.S. support for the WHO’s plans to conduct additional studies into the COVID-19 origins, including in the People’s Republic of China, to better understand the current pandemic and prevent future ones. He stressed the need for the next phase to be timely, evidence-based, transparent, expert-led, and free from interference. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of the international community coming together on this matter of critical concern and reiterated our support for a multilateral approach to global health security more broadly. Secretary Blinken and Director-General Tedros committed to work together and with all Member States to make meaningful, concrete progress in strengthening global health security to prevent, detect, and respond to future pandemics and health threats.
WorldThe Poultry Site

Philippine ag chief shares food systems initiatives at UNFSS pre-summit

“The Duterte administration has been employing a ‘whole-of-nation’ approach to attain food security, which are in sync with the five action tracks of the UNFSS toward food systems transformation,” said Secretary Dar, at the ministerial roundtable session on transforming food systems for achieving UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), on July 27, the second day of the Rome pre-summit.
Agriculturefao.org

Readout of the meeting between the FAO Director-General and Dato’ Haslina Abdul Hamid, Secretary General for Agriculture and Food Industries of Malaysia

29 July 2021, Rome – In their meeting today Dato’ Haslina Abdul Hamid, Secretary General for Agriculture and Food Industries of Malaysia congratulated the FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu on the successful organization of the Pre-Summit. She also highly praised the Director-General for his remarkable leadership since taking office in 2019.
Healthdallassun.com

5 ways climate-driven ocean change can threaten human health

Humans have a deep and complex relationship with the sea. It provides food and essential nutrients, medicine and renewable energy. People swim, surf and scuba dive in this "blue gym." It's even an important part of therapeutic recreation, like surf therapy for war veterans and children with autism. Economies are...
CharitiesUN News Centre

Yemen: New World Bank funds offer lifeline to most vulnerable

Three UN agencies on Thursday welcomed $127 million in new funding from the World Bank to provide lifesaving support to some of the country’s most hard hit rural families, struggling under the impact of multiple crises. In a country reeling from over six years of incessant conflict, economic disruptions compounded...
Food & DrinksSciDev.Net

Food policy fight over UN summit

But one group say ‘top-down’ summit ignores ecological farming approaches. Scientists, civic groups boycott summit, hold alternative talks. A UN summit which aims to tackle food insecurity has become the scene of controversy and disagreement, with one group of scientists joining a parallel event in protest. The United Nations Food...
globallandscapesforum.org

Food System Impacts on Biodiversity Loss

This paper explores the role of the global food system as the principal driver of accelerating biodiversity loss. It explains how food production is degrading or destroying natural habitats and contributing to species extinction. The paper outlines the challenges and trade-offs involved in redesigning food systems to restore and conserve biodiversity, and provides recommendations for reducing pressures on land in the form of three levers. The first is to change dietary patterns to reduce food demand and encourage more plant-based diets. The second is to protect and set aside land for nature, whether through re-establishing native ecosystems on spared farmland or integrating pockets of natural habitat into farmland. The third is to shift to more sustainable farming. All three levers will be needed for food system redesign to succeed.
Agriculturefao.org

Read-out of the bilateral meeting between FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and the Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Food of Guatemala, José Ángel López Camposeco

29 July 2021, Rome - FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and the Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Food of Guatemala, José Ángel López Camposeco, had a bilateral meeting today. The Minister noted that Guatemala, in macroeconomic terms, was not affected as hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to other Latin...
Orange County, CAsanclementetimes.com

Climate Education: Climate 101 in 2021

Climate Education: Climate 101 in 2021

