An editor’s task of crafting a brand-new comedy is always a daunting one; as they say, timing is everything. (Doing it all within a pandemic is also not a picnic.) But what if you had the luxury of some inside knowledge on the people you would be working with? Jessica Brunetto, celebrating her first Emmy nomination for her work cutting together HBO Max’s sleeper hit “Hacks,” just happened to have worked with at least two of its three creators before she ever took a seat at the editing table.