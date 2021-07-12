Communities In Schools of Western Nevada kicks off 5th annual Fill the Bus school supply drive (sponsored)
Communities In Schools of Western Nevada (CIS of Western Nevada), an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, kicks off its 5th annual Fill the Bus school supply drive with a press conference at Nevada State Bank at 11 a.m., Monday, July 12. The drive, which runs from July 12 through July 31, supports more than 8,000 at-risk students in the Washoe County School District during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.thisisreno.com
Comments / 0