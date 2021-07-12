Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Humane Society breaks ground on new home

wclo.com
 18 days ago

Interruptions in the building material supply chain may slow down construction of the new Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, but officials are moving forward with a great deal of optimism. A crowd of well wishers, board members, volunteers, donors, and staff gathered together Monday morning for a groundbreaking at the new almost 45 acre site south of Janesville. Officials say fundraising is well beyond the half-way point to complete the more than 16-thousand square foot facility on County Highway G. The doors are expected to open sometime in March.

www.wclo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Janesville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Janesville, WI
Government
Janesville, WI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy