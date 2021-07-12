Humane Society breaks ground on new home

Interruptions in the building material supply chain may slow down construction of the new Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, but officials are moving forward with a great deal of optimism. A crowd of well wishers, board members, volunteers, donors, and staff gathered together Monday morning for a groundbreaking at the new almost 45 acre site south of Janesville. Officials say fundraising is well beyond the half-way point to complete the more than 16-thousand square foot facility on County Highway G. The doors are expected to open sometime in March.