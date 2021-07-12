Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Fall Tour Dates

This year has already been a huge one for Le Youth and now he’s surprised fans with a flurry of tour dates that will take him across the US. Los Angeles-based producer Le Youth has continued to grow his dominance in the scene even more in 2021 after making quite the splash in 2020. He’s treated his fanbase to a flurry of serene releases that include tracks like “Miraje,” “Underwater,” and “Rise” along with EPs such as Colour that are vibrant to their core. But beyond his own productions, he’s further grown his PRGRSSN imprint as well, which has become a home to numerous artists including Leossa, Merkie, Fløa, Jake Kaiser, and Ucros, to name a few.