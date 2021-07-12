Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Phoebe Bridgers Unveils Fall Tour Dates

By Jem Aswad
Middletown Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year-plus as one of the most active livestream performers in the music business, Phoebe Bridgers is finally getting to do a proper tour behind her Grammy-nominated “Punisher” album. Using an awesome faux-heavy metal font, complete with flames, for the tour poster below, the initial brace of dates span September and October and include her first-ever headlining show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as several previously announced festival dates such as Bonnaroo, Pitchfork, Governors Ball and Austin City Limits.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Birmingham#Music Festival#Ticketmaster#Bonnaroo Pitchfork#L A Based#Saddest Factory#Unpaused#The Bail Project#Ma#Al#Greek#Ga#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Gashi announces 2022 North American tour dates

Genre-bending artist Gashi announces his 2022 Out The Door North American tour. The 24-date tour will start in Oakland, CA on March 18th and end in San Diego on April 21st. Gashi will bring his live energy to the stage this summer at E11EVN Miami on July 16th and joining Wiz Khalifa in Chicago on July 17th.
New York City, NYNYS Music

Caveman Announces Tour Dates In Buffalo & NYC This Fall

Caveman has announced nine brand new tour dates in September. The tour will be kicking off in Buffalo at The 9th Ward at Babeville on Sept 9. Caveman previously shared “River,” alongside a visualizer, the latest single off their upcoming LP, Smash, out Aug 13 via Fortune Tellers. On the track, Matt Iwanusa of Caveman says “’River’ is mostly about how you survive when you have suffered a big loss; how to look at yourself and your actions moving forward.
Musicq106fm.com

Volbeat announces fall headlining tour

Volbeat has announced their first headlining shows in nearly two years. Kicking off September 24, the eight-date trek includes stops in Atlanta, Oklahoma City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Pasa Robles and Oakland, CA, and San Antonio and Lubbock, TX. The Hu, Twin Temple and Municipal Waste will be the openers on select dates. Dates are scheduled through October 10. Tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. local time at Volbeat’s website.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Volbeat Book Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates Around Festivals

Volbeat are making the most of their trip stateside this fall for a pair of festival appearances. The group have now bridged the gap between the two stops with a fall tour that will feature a number of special guests along the way. Volbeat will officially kick off their U.S....
Musicvanyaland.com

Band in the USA: LANY unveil fall North American tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town. ***. In a world filled with...
New York City, NYgratefulweb.com

Lake Street Dive confirms additional fall tour dates

In support of Lake Street Dive’s acclaimed album Obviously, the band is set to perform around the U.S this summer and fall. The run of dates includes headline performances at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, New Orleans’ Civic Theatre and Charlotte’s Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre as well as sold out shows at New York City’s SummerStage and Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The group is also set to appear at Newport Folk Festival, Moon River Festival and Minnesota State Fair. See below for the full tour schedule.
Musicmxdwn.com

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announces Fall 2021 Hello Again Tour Dates

Punk-rocker Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters say “Hello Again” in their new tour starting this Fall. Just a few days ago the artist announced an all-spanish version of his album This Year’s Model. The September release is not the only non-english revision that Costello is working on. In May he reworked his newest album Hey, Clockface with a french EP called La Face de Pendule à Coucou. The EP also featured Punk icon Iggy Pop. In April, it was announced that Costello would be covering never released Johnny Cash song, alongside The Lumineers and others for the album Forever Words (Expanded Version).
Musicedmidentity.com

Le Youth Announces Dates for US Summer/Fall 2021 Tour

This year has already been a huge one for Le Youth and now he’s surprised fans with a flurry of tour dates that will take him across the US. Los Angeles-based producer Le Youth has continued to grow his dominance in the scene even more in 2021 after making quite the splash in 2020. He’s treated his fanbase to a flurry of serene releases that include tracks like “Miraje,” “Underwater,” and “Rise” along with EPs such as Colour that are vibrant to their core. But beyond his own productions, he’s further grown his PRGRSSN imprint as well, which has become a home to numerous artists including Leossa, Merkie, Fløa, Jake Kaiser, and Ucros, to name a few.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Josh Ritter confirms select run of solo tour dates this fall

Acclaimed writer and musician Josh Ritter confirms a select run of fall tour dates to celebrate the release of his forthcoming novel, The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All, set for release on September 7 via HarperCollins. The intimate solo performances begin in Los Angeles on September 21 and includes stops at Brooklyn’s St. Anne’s Church, San Francisco’s The Independent, Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk, DC’s Sixth & I and more. General on sale begins on Friday, July 23 at 10AM local time at joshritter.com/#tourdates. Full routing can be found below, which also includes details on Ritter’s book tour dates.
MusicThe FADER

Clairo announces 2022 tour dates

Sling, the new album from Clairo, dropped last Friday. If you're eager to hear some of those songs performed live, you're in luck: next year, Clairo will embark on an extensive tour spanning North American. Arlo Parks, recently the subject of a GEN F profile on this very website, will open the dates along with Widowspeak.
New York City, NYPosted by
defpen

Tinashe Shares The ‘333’ Tracklist, Shares Dates For Fall Tour

Tinashe is back! The singer-songwriter extraordinaire has announced that she is releasing a new album called 333 on August 6. The 16-track project includes features from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Buddy, Wax Motif, Quiet Child and AB. In addition, Kaytranada contributed a bit of production to the new release. While she didn’t fully go into detail about the release, Tinashe did provide a cryptic about what fans can expect from her next project.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Strand of Oaks details fall tour

Strand of Oaks has announced details of his fall tour in support of his new album, In Heaven. Tim Showalter will be on the road starting October 11 in Boston and stops include DC, Brooklyn, Detroit, Cleveland, Columbus, Denver, Boise, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Tampa, Nashville, and more. The Still Tide open the whole tour and all dates are listed below.
Musicwvli927.com

Brian Wilson Rolls Out Fall ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Dates

Brian Wilson has just announced a 14-date fall run playing his greatest hits. The East Coast and Midwest trek begins on October 5th in Huntington, New York at The Paramount and runs through October 23rd at Waukegan, Illinois' Genesee Theatre. Once again, Wilson will be joined by fellow Beach Boys Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin.
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

DAUGHTRY Annoucnces ‘Dearly Beloved’ Album And Fall 2021 Tour Dates

With three years since their last album, Daughtry announces new LP, Dearly Beloved due out September 17 and now available for PRE-ORDER TODAY HERE. The 13-track album features the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Songs Sales Chart #1 and Top 20 Active Rock Radio Hit ‘Heavy Is the Crown,’ along with instant pre-order gift track ‘Lioness’ –– AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE HERE – via Dogtree Records and ADA Worldwide. This news comes coupled with the announcement of the band’s upcoming headlining in-person tour kicking off this November 2021 and featuring rock legends and fellow collaborators Sevendust, Tremonti and Travis Bracht – on sale here.
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

Chevelle Announce Dates For Fall 2021 ‘NIRATIAS’ Tour

Multi-platinum rock band CHEVELLE will be heading back out on the road this fall. The band has announced headline U.S. tour dates in support of its ninth album NIRATIAS, out now via Epic Records. The tour kicks off on September 1 in Kansas City and runs through September 25 in...
Alternative Press

Orville Peck has announced dates for the fall Drive Me, Crazy tour

Orville Peck has announced dates for his fall Drive Me, Crazy tour. The country singer with an alternative flair will play over a dozen shows across the United States, starting at Nashville Pride Sept. 18 and ending at Madison Square Garden. There, Peck will open for Harry Styles Oct. 30 and 31.
JamBase

Dopapod Announces Fall Tour 2021

Dopapod will head out this fall for their first extensive tour since the pandemic began. The jamtronica act will follow two September shows in New York City with an excursion that includes stops in 32 different cities. Brooklyn Bowl hosts two previously announced Dopapod concerts September 10 – 11. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy