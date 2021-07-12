Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

No. 20 Iowa: Hawkeyes' Belton knows that team's success is his best path to the NFL

hookem.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — That next step. From the beginning, that has been the motivation which continues to drive Iowa defensive back Dane Belton. Preparing for the start of his junior season, Belton continues to work toward positioning himself to take that next step in his development in the Hawkeyes defense. A starter in 12 games over the past two seasons, Belton has grown from initially lining up at safety to shifting between that role and making additional starts in the hybrid outside linebacker/cash position.

www.hookem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Phil Parker
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Hawkeyes#Nfl Teams#American Football#Tampa Jesuit High School#Belton#The American Statesman#College Football Playoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.
Iowa City, IAhawkeyenation.com

Hawkeye Notes: Fran McCaffery, 3 Iowa Basketball Players Headed Overseas

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Head Coach Fran McCaffery and three men’s basketball student-athletes will represent Iowa on select All-Star teams next month in Spain. McCaffery will serve as an assistant coach under Frank Martin for the USA All-Stars Blue team, which includes nine players from the Ivy League. Patrick McCaffery...
Iowa Statekniakrls.com

Pella Football Alumnus Enters Iowa Hawkeye Starting Lineup

A former Pella High School football standout is now looking to make an impact in the Big Ten this fall in Iowa City. Nick DeJong is in the starting five preseason depth chart for the Iowa Hawkeyes ahead of camp. DeJong was a First Team All-State selection and a state shot put champion in the 2018-19 school year for the Dutch. DeJong and the Hawkeyes open 2021 at home on September 4th against Indiana.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

How Taylor Moton's Contract Compares to the NFL's Best Tackles

The Carolina Panthers made Taylor Moton the sixth-highest paid tackle in the NFL to avoid playing on the franchise tag in 2021. The deal works out to be a four-year, $72 million contract for an average of $18 million per season starting in 2022. Moton is now under contract through the 2025 season.
Iowa StateMuscatine Journal

Iowa baseball commit decides to play football for Hawkeyes instead

Iowa landed its latest 2022 football commitment just a long foul ball away from the Hawkeye football complex. Addison Ostrenga, a Wisconsin prep tight end who committed to the Iowa baseball program last year, announced Friday afternoon that he will sign with the Hawkeye football program as a tight end and concentrate solely on that sport.
Iowa City, IAKCJJ

Hawkeyes to be represented on basketball All-Star teams

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Head Coach Fran McCaffery and three men’s basketball student-athletes will represent the University of Iowa on select All-Star teams next month in Spain. McCaffery will serve as an assistant coach under Frank Martin for the USA All-Stars Blue team, which includes nine players from the Ivy League.
NFLComplex

The NFL’s 10 Best Rosters, Ranked

A busy offseason filled with veterans swapping teams amidst cap-induced decisions has left the NFL landscape as unclear as it has ever been. The top of the AFC and NFC have big threats to win the Super Bowl. Some teams have excellent offensive units, while others are more stacked on defense.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Secret Weapon for 2021

The NFL is undoubtedly a star-driven league. Football is also a team-based sport. This means that many fans root for the uniforms more than for individuals, and only the league's biggest names are easily recognizable. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a run to Super Bowl LV, for example, players...
NFLspectrumlocalnews.com

NFL defensive end Alex Okafor honoring his mother’s legacy

AUSTIN, Texas — Putting some of the best NFL players on the field at the same time is usually called the Pro Bowl. But that wasn’t the reason some of the top guys in the league were in Austin recently. The likes of Deshaun Watson, Kyle Pitts, Jalen Ramsey, Isaiah Simmons and Justin Fields to name a few, were all together for a week, working out, having fun and giving back.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Ranks NFL Team Best Set Up For The Future

It’s hard to predict what a single season of NFL football will bring, let alone predicting what a team will look like several years into the future. That isn’t stopping ESPN from trying though. In a recent feature on ESPN Plus, multiple contributors ranked all 32 teams by how set...
NFLGalesburg Register-Mail

Jason Manson works to assist the Iowa Hawkeyes off the football field

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jason Manson believes his own life experience will help him connect with the Iowa football players he now works with on a daily basis. The former Hawkeye quarterback and receiver never had the opportunity to live out his NFL dream, but he does have plenty of real-world experience to bring to his new role as the director of player development for the Hawkeye football program.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs expected to be the NFL’s best team over the next three seasons

Why they’re here: There’s an easy case that no other quarterback in football is more preferable to have on your roster over the next three years than Patrick Mahomes, who is coupled with one of the league’s best head coaches in Andy Reid. The Chiefs’ outstanding front office led by GM Brett Veach is resourceful and willing to be bold when needed. This team is here to stay. — Yates.
NFLNBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees WFT as 'best situation' of his NFL career

If Ryan Fitzpatrick's NFL career was jotted down on a résumé, it would certainly require two pages. The quarterback's newest gig, though, is standing out compared to his eight previous stops — in a very positive way, fortunately. "This is the best situation I’ve ever been in or the best...
NFLSacramento Bee

From academics to injury rehab, Kenyan Drake carved his path to NFL and now the Raiders

Academics was always a big thing for Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake. Sure he wanted to get to a well-established football school that would help him get to the NFL. But his No. 1 goal as he worked his way through high school? To make sure he had the grades for an academic scholarship, so even if his athletic dreams did not work out, his parents would not have to pay a dime for college.
Iowa StateQuad Cities Onlines

Knights' Wohlers develops into one of Iowa's best home run threats

Anna Wohlers has smacked 20 home runs this season, more than any softball player to ever come through the Mississippi Athletic Conference. She sports a .509 average, a slugging percentage of 1.200 and has knocked in 63 runs. Still, opposing teams continue pitching to the left-handed hitter who anchors the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy