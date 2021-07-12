No. 20 Iowa: Hawkeyes' Belton knows that team's success is his best path to the NFL

IOWA CITY — That next step. From the beginning, that has been the motivation which continues to drive Iowa defensive back Dane Belton. Preparing for the start of his junior season, Belton continues to work toward positioning himself to take that next step in his development in the Hawkeyes defense. A starter in 12 games over the past two seasons, Belton has grown from initially lining up at safety to shifting between that role and making additional starts in the hybrid outside linebacker/cash position.