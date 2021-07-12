Cancel
Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez leaving ESPN to be Fox NFL game analyst

By Andrew Marchand
New York Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is headed to Fox Sports to be an NFL game analyst, The Post has learned. Sanchez, 34, is the latest ESPNer to move to Fox. Over the past year-and-a-half, Tom Rinaldi, Emmanuel Acho, Adam Amin and Jonathan Vilma have gone to Fox from ESPN. On...

