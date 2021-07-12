Animation Execs in Cannes Call for Festivals to Launch Socially Engaged Films

CANNES, France ― Regina King declared Friday she will keep fighting for diversity in Hollywood, even when the audience is an obstacle. “We do have a ways to go but part of it is going to be, even though the audience doesn’t want to hear it, the conversations have to continue,” the director and Oscar-winning actor said during Kering’s Women In Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival. “We have to keep shining a light on the fact that things aren’t reflective of what the rest of the world looks like, especially in America. That’s our export to the world ― movies. We have to continue to want to see stories told by and from different perspectives. ”