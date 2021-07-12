Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Old-Fashioned Egg Pie

By Rachael Merie
12tomatoes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgg custard pie. Could there be a more classic dessert? We think not. Made with kitchen staples you likely already have on hand and taking just a few minutes to whip up, it’s easy to see why this recipe has stuck around so long. It’s smooth and creamy with the most subtle sweetness. And the best part, so simple to make!

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Pie#Pie Crust#Custard Pie#Evaporated Milk#Food Drink#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Ritz Crackers Are Banned In Other Countries

When it comes to snacks, Ritz crackers may be at the top of your list. These versatile crackers are great to dip into hummus or guacamole, top with cheese or deli meat, or pop in your mouth just as they are. If you attend a party or gathering, you may go straight for a box of Ritz crackers and a dip, and you're all set to contribute some deliciousness to the festivities.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker swears $1 iced lemon cake from Walmart tastes same as one from Starbucks (updated)

Update 11:26am CT, July 16: When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that the Walmart lemon loaf and Starbucks lemon loaf are not the same. “Starbucks recipes are exclusive to the company, using high-quality ingredients and we continue to develop our portfolio of beverage and food items to meet customer needs. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing,” the spokesperson said.
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

Olive Garden worker reveals how breadsticks are made in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows an apparent Olive Garden employee revealing how the chain’s delicious breadsticks are made, and honestly, there doesn’t seem to be much to it. Posted by @jacklinne8 on July 7, the video has over 4.2 million views. The worker also promises more Olive Garden behind-the-scenes content in the future with the video’s caption: “More bts coming soon.”
Recipesthecountrycook.net

MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

Mom’s Cheater Chili Recipe

This chili recipe is a family loved favorite from as far back as I can remember! It’s my dad’s very favorite meal on cool autumn evenings. My mom made it at least once a week during the fall and winter and always on Halloween night. The best thing about this recipe is its simplicity. No soaking or boiling beans, no long, all day process. This chili comes together quickly, using a couple of “cheater” ingredients that we always have on hand. It tastes like it’s been simmering all day, but cooks up in no time! Delicious on its own with a side of corn bread, or served over Navajo Tacos or chili cheese fries, this is one chili recipe you’ll hang onto for years to come!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Soup: What To Know Before Ordering

Chick-fil-A is one of America's most popular fast food restaurants. The chain, founded in 1946 by Truett Cathy is known for its breaded chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and secret sauce. The restaurant has had its share of controversies surrounding past contributions to anti-LGBTQ organizations, according to Vox, but that doesn't stop it from taking the number five spot in QSR's Top 50 Fast Food Restaurant Chains in America rankings, beating out giants like Wendy's and Burger King — even though all locations are closed on Sunday. The reason why you can't get a delicious chicken sandwich on Sunday, by the way, is so that the restaurant's employees could set aside one day to rest and worship, if they chose, according to the restaurant's site.
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item

When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly what happened to customers at Wendy's, who realized that locations across the country are no longer selling one beloved item. And it turns out, it's about to be gone for good. Read on to find out what the fast food chain is getting rid of permanently and how fans are responding.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Dessert)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy