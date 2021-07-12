Cancel
Chinese achieve new milestone with 56 qubit computer

By report
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China, working at the University of Science and Technology of China, has achieved another milestone in the development of a usable quantum computer. The group has written a paper describing its latest efforts and have uploaded it to the arXiv preprint server.

