LEWISTON — The 2021 College Access Soccer Clinic will take place on Don Rioux Field at Lewiston High School on Sunday, July 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.. This program is for high school boys looking to gain exposure to college coaches, learn about the recruiting process, and play at a high level in college. You will train as college players train, receive instruction and the opportunity to play in small-sided and full-sided matches to evaluate your ability to play at the next level. Our coaching staff will introduce you to the college soccer recruiting process, as well as to the application and admissions landscape for colleges.