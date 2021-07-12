Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Seminole by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Orange; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SEMINOLE...NORTHEASTERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winter Park, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orlando, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs and Winter Park.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Springs, FL
City
Orlando, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Winter Park, FL
City
Seminole, FL
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Orange Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy