Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Orange; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SEMINOLE...NORTHEASTERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 113 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winter Park, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Orlando, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs and Winter Park.