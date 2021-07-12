Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT At 115 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pierson to near Lake George to 7 miles southeast of Juniper Springs. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pierson, Lake George, Eldridge, Sellers Lake and Astor Park.