Regarding the editorial “The Afghan war might be over for U.S. troops, but the war is far from over” (July 11): When the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization coalition first arrived in Afghanistan, their mission was to eliminate al-Qaida and their Taliban hosts. They were seen by the local population as liberators from the Taliban. The view changed to that of a foreign force of occupation when, I believe, the United States installed corrupt regimes whose leaders failed to win the hearts of their fellow Afghans.